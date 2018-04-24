VIJAYAWADA:One was killed and six injured in two road mishaps reported in Krishna district on Monday.In one of the incidents, 70-year-old Madhava Rao, who was driving a Maruti car, died after his vehicle hit a tree near Bapulapadu village. According to Gannavaram police, the deceased was on his way to Eluru from Vijayawada and crashed into a tree while attempting to overtake a lorry. Owing to severe injuries, Rao died on the spot.

The locals, who noticed the accident, called 108 ambulance service, which took the body to Gannavaram government hospital for postmortem. The incident happened at around 9 am. “The driver reportedly lost control over his vehicle when he was trying to overtake another vehicle and hit the tree,” said the police.

In another incident reported at Anasagaram village of Nandigama mandal, five from a family were hurt after their car rammed into a tree. While two were severely hurt, three escaped with minor injuries. “All the five were rushed to a local area hospital and given necessary treatment. The two severely injured were later referred to Vijayawada hospital,” Nandigama police said.