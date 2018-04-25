VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the Director of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 1,394 KG of ganja worth 2 crore near Benz Circle here on Tuesday evening. Two persons were arrested in connection with the incident.

Based on a tip-off, the DRI officials intercepted a TATA cargo vehicle and seized the ganja hidden under casuarina wood logs (Sarugudu). The officials found 647 packets of ganja packed in gunny bags at the rear end of the vehicle.

“The ganja, destined for Zaheerabad in Telangana, was loaded into the vehicle at Sarabavaram village, near Narsipatnam” the DRI officials said in a press release.The contraband was seized under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.