VIJAYAWADA: Hundreds of children on Tuesday morning made a beeline to the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium (IGMC) in the city for enrolling themselves for the annual summer coaching camp organised by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC). City Mayor Koneru Sreedhar formally inaugurated the camp by kicking a football in the presence of traffic and sports committee chairman Ch Gandhi and in-charge commissioner D Chandrasekhar.

Students performing yoga asanas during the summer camp at

IGMC stadium in Vijayawada on Tuesday | Express

While a large number of children chose cricket training, archery, tennis, shuttle, badminton and kabaddi also attracted many.Speaking on the occasion, Sreedhar called upon the youngsters to make use of the facilities provided by the civic body and make a mark in their chosen sport segment at the national and international levels. The annual summer camp has earned a distinct status of producing many talented sports persons who represented the country and brought laurels for the city and State, he reminded. Gandhi said the summer camp would help administrators and coaches identify young talents.

“At the end of the month-long camp, we can select the best of players who are eligible to play for the district and later for the State,” he said.Commissioner in-charge D Chandra Shekar said that the free sports training camp will be held at playing fields under three administrative circles of the city till May 24.

Breakfast will be provided to the students. Deputy Educational Officer K Durga Prasad, sports officer Shekar and teachers were resent.