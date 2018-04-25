VIJAYAWADA:The defunct traffic signal lights across Vijayawada city have failed to draw the attention of the authorities, adding to the woes of the people here.Several traffic signals at important intersections in the city and suburbs have not been functioning for sometime now. Due to the defunct traffic signals, vehicular traffic is unhindered at the junctions, which makes it difficult for the pedestrians to cross the road. The worst scenario of traffic woes in the city can be seen at school, hospital and temple zones on the Mahatma Gandhi Road and Eluru Road.

Installation and maintenance of traffic signals is the responsibility of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC). According to the VMC officials, there are around 60 junction points in and around the city where at least 29 junction points are facilitated with signal lights and majority of them were not working and need to be replaced. A team of representatives from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) conducted a survey across the city in November 2015, for the implementation of integrated and intelligent traffic management system. An estimated `40 crore needed to execute the project.

Senior police officers from traffic department expressed their helplessness in implementing the new smart signal systemIn a recent meeting, the traffic police officials once again urged City Mayor Koneru Sreedhar to restore the defunct traffic signals at nearly 30 junctions in the city, but in vain. “Without implementing smart traffic signal system, Vijayawada cannot be a smart capital city. It seems VMC has not kept city traffic problems on their priority list,” a police officer said.