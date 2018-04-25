VIJAYAWADA:A 35-year-old man Kadavapollu Sivakesavulu was allegedly murdered by his neighbour Thalliboina Nagaraju (25) in a drunken brawl late at Narsapur village under Vissannapet mandal in Krishna district on Monday night. However, the incident came to light only on Tuesday morning.

According to the Vissannapet police, the incident took place around 10.30 pm in an agricultural field where Sivakesavalu and Nagaraju decided to resolve their disputes over drinks. “In the course of discussions, heated arguments ensued between them over several issues including sexual harassment of Nagaraju’s wife by Sivakesavulu. In a fit of rage, Nagaraju stabbed Sivakesavulu with a broken beer bottle, killing him on the spot,” the Tiruvuru police said.On Tuesday morning, locals found Sivakesavulu in a pool of blood.