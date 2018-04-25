VIJAYAWADA:Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Pedana sub-registrar Jagan and a private employee, J Venkata Krishna, for taking a bribe of Rs 53,000 in his office on Tuesday. Officials also seized another Rs 1.2 lakh unaccounted money from the office.

According to Krishna district deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Prasad, the complainant, M Narasimha Rao, from Jangeru village of Pedana mandal, approached the sub-registrar a few days ago for registration of partition deed of his ancestral properties among his family members and rectify the survey number that was wrongly typed in an earlier registration document in April 2016. Jagan demanded `75,000 to do an official favour.

Narasimha Rao had paid Rs 22,000 immediately and sought some time to mobilise the remaining `53,000. “The sub-registrar kept the documents with him and started harassing Rao for payment of the balance amount. The helpless man approached the ACB. We took a complaint and conducted a raid on the sub-registrar office while the private employee was taking the bribe money from the complainant. When subjected to chemical test, the fingers of Krishna’s both hands yielded a positive result. The tainted money was recovered from his left trouser pocket,” said the DSP. During interrogation, Krishna confessed that he had collected the money from the complainant at the behest of the sub-registrar, the DSP said and added that an explanation was sought for the `1.2 lakh.