VIJAYAWADA:Leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are preparing the ground for mobilisation of a large number of people for the meeting to be organised by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Tirupati on April 30. It was four years ago that Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to extend the Special Category Status (SCS) to the State and build a better capital city than New Delhi for Andhra Pradesh.

As part of the meeting, Naidu will display the video clippings of what Modi spoke in public four years ago and how he went back from his promises.According to sources, at a meeting with the Chittoor district unit leaders of TDP Tuesday, the Chief Minister fumed at the Opposition YSRC for giving a call to organise a meeting in Visakhapatnam on April 30.

At this juncture, some of the party leaders opined that there is every possibility of Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan organising a meeting on the same day to divert the attention of the people from Tirupati meeting.

The leaders recalled how the actor-turned-politician came out with a drama on his individual issue on April 20, the day the Chief Minister observed the Dharma Porata Deeksha.

It is learnt that the Chief Minister also opined that both Pawan Kalyan and the YSRC chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy are going in the same direction to orner the State government instead of bringing pressure on the Centre, which failed to fulfil the provisions of the AP State Reorganisation Act and SCS.

Criticising the decision to organise a programme named ‘Vanchana Dinam’, Information Minister K Srinivasulu said that Jaganmohan Reddy is synonymous with the word ‘Vanchana’ as he had amassed huge wealth by looting the people of the State and now he is damaging the interests of the State.

MLC to Muddu kin

The CM is learnt to have promised to give the MLC ticket that fell vacant following the death of Gali Muddu Krishnama Naidu to a family member of the departed leader.

Kalava slams Jagan

Alleging that YSRC chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy is dancing to the tunes of the BJP and is trying to divert the attention of the people of AP by organising a meeting in Visakhapatnam on April 30, the day on which the CM is going to explain how Prime Minister Narendra Modi betrayed the people of AP by failing to fulfil his commitments made to AP four years ago, Information Minister Kalava Srinivasulu said that to come out of cases Reddy has colluded with the saffron party leaders.