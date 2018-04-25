VIJAYAWADA:Members of the Andhra Pradesh Wine Dealers’ Association (APSWDA) have warned that all the 4,380 liquor shops and 800 bars across the State will stop purchasing stocks from Wednesday (April 25) in protest against increase in their profit margin from the present 9 per cent to 18 per cent.

In a representation submitted to Excise and Prohibition Minister KS Jawahar here Tuesday, Rayala Subba Rao, president of APSWDA said,“We are not protesting against the government. We are only going to punish ourselves by not lifting the stocks from the Excise Department’s depots. We have invested lakhs of rupees in the business but are not getting enough profit margin.” The association’s representatives expressed displeasure at the Minister’s response over the issue.

“He (minister Jawahar) is not bothered about about our problems. Despite many submitting representations and observing strike several times last month, he is still trying to manage the situation by not considering our requests,” Subba Rao said.

The wine shop dealers made it clear at their State-level convention three days ago that they would not purchase liquor stocks from the Excise Department’s depots from April 25 if the government failed to concede their demand.