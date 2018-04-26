VIJAYAWADA:In a bid to raise revenue, the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has proposed to levy user charges on commercial entities that would utilise the trunk infrastructure being developed in Amaravati. The proposal was part of the special financial plan prepared for the Administrative City proposed in the Capital in 1,350 acres, following CM Chandrababu Naidu’s directive.

In the weekly CRDA meeting on Wednesday, the officials informed the chief minister that the private entities like LPG companies, information and communication technology firms, petrol pumping stations and water and sewage plants would rely on the pipeline ducts being developed for conducting business. “All types of cables and pipelines in the new city must pass through these ducts. Therefore, we can raise revenue by levying user charges,” the officials said.

The management and pooling of funds for the construction of capital was also discussed at length. The officials proposed that alternative funding options -- including taking NRIs’ assistance in raising bonds -- be explored rather than seeking HUDCO loan for housing projects. They observed that there were other agencies that would lend loans at lesser interest rates.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Naidu said 38,000 families would migrate to Amaravati in the next one-and-a-half year. “The number (of people migrating to the Capital) can be higher than expected. People will be visiting here for business and tourism purposes too. Container concept hotels is one of the requirements that we are working on,” he said.

Later in a press meet, municipal minister P Narayana said the CM has approved the proposal to build 1,000 G+11 apartments to be sold to the public.“These apartments will be built in a 10-acre land, which has been identified near the core capital. It is estimated that they would cost `494 crore and are expected to be ready in 18 months,” he said.About 500 apartments of 1,200 sq.ft area, 300 of 1,500 sq.ft and 200 apartments of 1,800 sq.ft would be built.