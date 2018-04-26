The illegal layouts would be sternly dealt with and only the CRDA has power to give the requisite permissions (FIle | EPS)

VIJAYAWADA:The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) demolished unauthorised layouts in Pedaparimi and Undavalli villages in Guntur district on Wednesday. The raids were conducted under the supervision of the body’s promotion wing in-charge director G Nageswara Rao.

In a press release, Nageswara Rao said illegal layouts, spread over 3.5 acres in Pedaparimi, were demolished. At Undavalli, some houses were demolished after it was found that their owners, who availed permission for G+2, flouted the norm by constructing an additional floor. Similarly, demolition was also carried out in a building at Yanamalakuduru and instructions were given to halt construction works near Papulumill and Kanuru. Three construction works in Vejandla, under Tenali zone, were also stopped for violation of norms.

The illegal layouts would be sternly dealt with and only the CRDA has power to give the requisite permissions, the officials said, adding that cases would be booked against those who prevent the CRDA staff from discharging their duties.