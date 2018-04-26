VIJAYAWADA:The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has a tedious task ahead as it has only less than two years left to return developed plots to the farmers who had given their lands for capital Amaravati under the Land Pooling Scheme.With the CRDA inviting tenders for identifying a developer for one of the 13 LPS zones only on Wednesday after much delay, it is almost certain that the CRDA will not be able to develop the necessary infrastructure before the next election.

The APCRDA Act, 2014, states that the infrastructure in the returnable plots shall be completed within three years from the date of allotment of returnable plots. The infrastructure development in the 13 zones is expected kick start only in the third quarter of the financial year. From then, the CRDA will have only a year left to return the developed plots to the farmers. The CRDA had started the plot allotment process in the second half of 2016.

“We have invited tenders worth `1,558.3 crore for infrastructure development such as roads, sewerage, greenery and others in LPS zone-9 on Wednesday. The identification of the contractor and launching of works will take three-four months, after which the works will be started,” a senior CRDA official said.

The official attributed the delay in kick-starting the development works to the change in the execution models. The CRDA had invited tenders between November, 2017, and January, 2018, for developing five LPS zone under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM). However, owing to poor response from developers, who raised a red flag against the HAM saying it was financially unviable, the CRDA cancelled the tenders in March, 2018. For the record, only one developer evinced interest to take up the project under the HAM.

“The delay is due to change in the execution model. Now we are going to execute the projects under the Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) model,” the official said.

The CRDA has to develop 13 LPS zones with an estimated cost of close to `18,000 crore, and that the tenders related to four more zones are expected to be invited in the next two weeks.When asked, CRDA officials, however, exuded confidence that they would return the developed plots to the farmers within the stipulated time. “We will develop infrastructure in every zone in a phased manner. That is why we are going for individual tenders. We will certainly be able to make it within the stipulated time,” the official claimed.

Returnable lands

13: Number LPS zones in which infrastructure has to be developed

All the zones will be developed under EPC model

CRDA to release fresh tenders for 4, 5, 9, 12 and 12A zones under EPC model instead of HAM

APCRDA Act, 2014, states that the infrastructure in the returnable plots will be developed within three years from the date of allotment of plots

59,014 returnable plots have been allotted to 23,903 landowners by the CRDA

Registrations pertaining to 14, 449 returnable plots have been completed as on April 21

Of the registered plots, farmers have sold 1,670 to other parties

Another NTR statue

In addition to the 108-ft-tall statue of NT Rama Rao in Neerukonda village of the capital region, the CRDA has decided to erect another statue of the former chief minister in Sattenapalli village in Guntur district. Officials said that the proposed statue will be 36-ft-tall and will be made of bronze. “We have constituted an expert committee for deciding on the posture and design of the statue. It is estimated to cost L1.36 crore.