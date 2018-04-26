VIJAYAWADA: Governor ESL Narasimhan, who was to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, cut short his visit to New Delhi and returned to Hyderabad on Wednesday morning. Highly-placed sources told TNIE that the Governor had met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba late on Tuesday night.

Though what transpired at the meetings is unclear, it is learnt that he briefed them on his recent confabulations with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the prevailing political situation in the

State, in particular Naidu's outbursts against Modi.

The sources said Narasimhan could not meet the Prime Minister since the latter was busy ahead of his visit to China for an informal meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping this weekend.

Narasimhan's talks with Doval come in the wake of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's comments insinuating that he was uniting the Opposition and behaving like an agent of the BJP.

Naidu's sudden attack on the Governor was preceded by a meeting between the duo in Vijayawada on

Sunday. It is learnt that the Governor had advised Naidu to tone down his rhetoric against the BJP and desist from campaigning against the saffron party in poll-bound Karnataka.

The relations between the two have turned sour ever since that meeting. Taking the cue from Naidu, his ministerial colleagues and TDP leaders on Wednesday launched a full-scale attack on the

Governor. Speaking at a press conference, Social Welfare Minister Nakka Anand Babu said, "Our party had called the Governor system a waste even at the time of Ramlal in the mid-1980s. It is a waste of public money. Since then, the institution of the Governor has run into several controversies... you have seen the ND Tiwari episode. Now, we are seeing this Governor."

Without mincing words, he alleged, "How can one be Governor of a State for 11 years? When governments change at the Centre, Governors too are changed but this Governor has stayed put. Does the Modi government have any shame? This Governor was earlier posted in Uttarakhand or Chhattisgarh and then, he came to AP.

He was one of the main reasons for division of the State but was retained by the Modi government just because he is acting as their puppet, mediator or a bridge." Mocking Narasimhan, he remarked that budgetary allocations were wasted on his temple visits.

He claimed that they had information that actor and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan launched attack on the TDP at the behest of the Governor. Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana too observed that the Governor should not interfere in State administration or State politics. "It is better that he confines himself to discharging his constitutional responsibilities," he added.