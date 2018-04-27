VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to extend hand-holding and support to the project-affected people (PAP) and project-affected families (PAFs) due to land acquisition done for roads in capital Amaravati, the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has decided to engage an NGO for preparation of a Resettlement Action Plan (RAP).

According to senior CRDA officials, the number of PAFs due to acquisition of land under the Land Acquisition Act for the road works is around 2,000 and it is 1,700 for Kondaveedu flood mitigation project.

The officials on Wednesday invited a Request For Quotation (RFQ) from interested organisations for the preparation of the RAP through which support would be provided to the PAPs and PAFs.

This comes a day after the High Court expressed displeasure over the State government’s failure to submit details of the benefits provided to the affected families in accordance with the provisions of the new Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

Officials explained that the NGO will engage with PAPs and PAFs on a continuous basis to educate them on their entitlements, grievance mechanisms, opportunities available for their development, and liaise between local villagers and CRDA, besides organising awareness camps.

“The NGO will also work on community development programmes. It will also bring the people’s concerns and suggestions to the notice of the authority for addressing them on a regular basis,” the CRDA officials explained.