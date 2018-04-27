VIJAYAWADA: Three years after its formation, the major task remains ahead of the AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) is to raise funds. To overcome this hurdle, the authority, which has pegged the capital expenditure for Amaravati construction at `58,000 crore, has decided to go for land monetisation by auctioning and mortgaging land to ensure sufficient flow of funds in the coming years.

According to the latest status report released by the CRDA, land monetisation, renting and leasing of commercial spaces will be the major source of revenue generation as the rates are expected to increase significantly after the development of trunk infrastructure in the State capital.

The CRDA, which has land rights close to 9,000 acres that is left out after allotment of the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) returnable plots to the farmers, has made financial projections for land appreciation over the next 20 years for enabling land monetisation.

Speaking to TNIE, principal secretary, CRDA, Ajay Jain explained that the CRDA had close to 9,000 acres of land at its disposal of which close to 4,000 acres had been reserved for raising funds.

"After earmarking land for Governance City, Land Pooling Scheme zones and other infrastructure, we will have about 4,000 acres left, which will be auctioned or sold or mortgaged for funds. According to the three projections -- optimistic, realistic, and pessimistic -- made by us, we will be able to raise about Rs 50,000 crore over the next 20 years."

As of now, the CRDA is in the process of securing loans from various banks and development funding agencies by mortgaging the land acquired for the capital.

Ajay Jain, however, added that reality could be different from the projection as the rate of appreciation of land was solely dependent on the development done. The latest status report also made a mention of the point stating, "However, the timelines of development of infrastructure and realising the land appreciation are different thereby generating a mismatch between expenditure and income cash flows."

The 'Socio Economic Master Plan of Amaravati' released by the CRDA a week ago, suggested that it may take a few years' time for the CRDA to generate revenue on its own. The funding strategy, according to the master plan, will evolve along with the capital city in three major phases: the short term (1-3 years), medium term (3-5 years) and long-term (beyond 5 years).

"A phased approach is required because each funding source has specific risk tolerance levels and expectations of returns. As the city develops and the benefits of infrastructure investment accrue, the land bank value will appreciate, reducing the funding risk," the report observed.

Fund for capital

Rs 58,000 cr is the estimated expenditure over next 20 years to develop Amaravati as per the State government's plans

CRDA expects to raise Rs 50,000 crore over 20 years starting from next year through land monetisation

4,000 acres of land has been earmarked for the purpose of monetisation through auction, sale and mortgage

CRDA status report :

With the trunk infrastructure put in place, land prices are expected to appreciate significantly and hence land monetisation will emerge as a strong source of raising funds from fifth year onwards.

-- Land monetisation will continue to be a key source of funding as the land prices are expected to further increase with a hockey-stick growth pattern, as the critical mass is achieved

-- The credit rating exercise for raising domestic and masala bonds is underway. The CRDA aims to raise Rs 500- Rs 2,000 crore through this

-- Rs 16,810 cr financing options are available through HUDCO, state government, commercial banks and World Bank