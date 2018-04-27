VIJAYAWADA: As one steps into the office of the Road Transport Authority (RTA) in the city, one can sense an air of frustration all around. Dozens of people standing in the queue in front of one counter - the remaining seven being closed - wait patiently for hours for their turn, bored, frustrated, frowning and checking their mobiles. ''I have been coming here for the last three days to get a duplicate registration certificate but the online process is useless," complains Ch Kesava Rao, a private employee. He has cleared all his monthly installments with the finance company for his vehicle, a two-wheeler.

The rest are like him. Some waiting for driving licence, some for RCs and some others for renewals and the list goes on. Visitors and workers Express spoke to complained that the situation has been this way with "server problems" for the last two months. When contacted, Deputy Transport Commissioner E Meera Prasad denied the same and claimed, "Server problems occur once in a while. It is not an issue at all. Customers who are facing such a problem can approach the help desk to get their work done." He added that the number of visitors to the office has come down from 200-250 a day when the services were offered manually to about 100 a day now as the system has been completely digitised. Employees at the RTA office echo his views. Asked why only one counter was open, one replied they had been made redundant ever since the services went online.

In keeping with the Central and State government's vision of Digital India, the RTA earlier this year approved offering its services through the Central government-owned Common Service Centres both in urban and rural areas. Ever since, applications pertaining to issue of licences and other works are also being processed at some of the 45 CSCs in the city and interestingly, the server problem isn't as pronounced at them as it is at the RTA office. The new system has certainly dented the influence of touts but they are still operating with as much freedom as before. Express spoke to some of them hanging around the office. One of them said on condition of anonymity, "Earlier, around 400 people used to do this kind of work for a commission. Even now, though the numbers have come down, there are some 100-odd doing this work for a living. People don't know how to use the online system. By December when all the 45 CSCs begin to offer services in a full-fledged manner, we will go out of job."

Pressed further about his activities, he admitted that the recurring server problem was a tactic being used by some officials to take bribes. Unable to stand in queues for days, several customers approach touts like him to get the work done. One such is K Satish Babu, a businessman. He confessed, "I came to RTA office to know the formalities to apply for a driving licence for my son. The officials told me to opt for the online procedure. But the online service is testing my patience by forcing us to fill up the application several times repeatedly or as you can see the server is down. I approached a person who got me the licence much before the allotted date and time by managing the officer concerned. I paid him Rs 2,000.''

The digitisation of all the services too is not complete. Several services like change of owner's name for vehicles, renewals etc are still being offered manually.