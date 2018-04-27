VIJAYAWADA: To facilitate the faster construction of HCL’s campus in Gannaravam, the CRDA has surveyed 27 acres of land provided to the IT giant and fixed the boundaries of the the site.

The IT firm has already launched land-levelling works to begin the construction of its greenfield campus. HCL will invest `500 crore over a period of ten years.

In the first phase, `300 crore will be spent for constructing the campus. The construction is expected to end within a year.