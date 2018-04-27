Vijayawada Joint Police Commissioner Kanti Rana Tata (2nd left) and One Town Inspector D Kasi Viswanath receiving Intellectual Property Award from Union Minister Suresh Prabhu in New Delhi on Thursday | Express

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada city police have secured 'National Intellectual Property (IP) Award 2018' under 'Best Police Unit' (District zone in a Commissionerate) in the country.

Joint Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata along with One-Town inspector D Kasi Viswanath received the award from Union Minister Suresh Prabhu at a programme held in New Delhi on Thursday. Along with the award, the city unit is presented with a cash award of `1 lakh.

In a press release issued here, the One-Town police said they have busted a number of spurious drug traders in the One-Town area after pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson flagged abnormal fall in the sales of their medicines in the area a few months ago.

Police seized fake drugs and machinery worth `5 crore and busted a network of traders who supplied huge quantities of fake drugs imitating leading brands.