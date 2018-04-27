VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has earned a revenue of Rs 3.81 crore until April 24 through property tax collection by offering 5 per cent discount. According to VMC officials, the tax discount scheme is being implemented in the city from the last financial year.

Under the scheme, five per cent discount will be given to the residents, who pay their property tax for the year along with arrears at one go on or before April 30. However, the discount will be given only on the current year tax, not on the arrears.

“The residents need not wait for tax notice. They can pay it in advance. Tax discount of five per cent will not be given if the tax is paid for half of the year or in instalments or after April 30. We are expecting that civic body will earn a total of Rs 5 crore by April 30,” said VMC deputy commissioner (revenue) G Subba Rao. Residents can pay the taxes through the VMC official website www.ourvmc.org.

They can also pay the property tax in advance online at the three circle offices in the city. The payment details will be updated on the VMC official website, he said. Rao also called upon the residents to clear the tax dues at the earliest along with 2 per cent fine.