Home Cities Vijayawada

98 percent of poll promises fulfilled: CM Chandrababu Naidu

After commencing padayatra in Anantapur district on October 2, 2012, Naidu covered 1,253 villages in 208 days and walked a length of 2,817 km.

Published: 28th April 2018 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Marking the completion of five years of his Vastunna Mee Kosam (walkathon), Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu recalled the experience of his padayatra.

After commencing padayatra in Anantapur district on October 2, 2012, Naidu covered 1,253 villages in 208 days and walked a length of 2,817 km. It concluded on April 27, 2013. He said that his government had implemented 98 per cent of the poll promises in the four years and will fulfil the remaining in the coming year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Ex-CBI JD’s son secures 196th rank in Civil Services

Tenders invited for Secretariat; project to be ready by 2019-end

Central Vigilance Commission to launch integrity index

IPL2018
Videos
Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering in Mangalore after releasing the Congress manifesto | PTI
Rahul Gandhi attacked BJP during releasing Congress manifesto for Karnataka assembly polls
Photo | Twitter
PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping visit Marquis Yi of Zeng Cultural Relics and Treasure exhibition
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
Disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures