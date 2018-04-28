98 percent of poll promises fulfilled: CM Chandrababu Naidu
After commencing padayatra in Anantapur district on October 2, 2012, Naidu covered 1,253 villages in 208 days and walked a length of 2,817 km.
Published: 28th April 2018 05:18 AM | Last Updated: 28th April 2018 05:18 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: Marking the completion of five years of his Vastunna Mee Kosam (walkathon), Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu recalled the experience of his padayatra.
After commencing padayatra in Anantapur district on October 2, 2012, Naidu covered 1,253 villages in 208 days and walked a length of 2,817 km. It concluded on April 27, 2013. He said that his government had implemented 98 per cent of the poll promises in the four years and will fulfil the remaining in the coming year.