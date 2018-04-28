Home Cities Vijayawada

Central Vigilance Commission to launch integrity index

Commenting on the irregularities in the banking sector, Chowdary said many bankers were not able to identify frauds and that their decision-making while lending loans should be improved.

Published: 28th April 2018 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Central Vigilance Commissioner KV Chowdary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) would launch integrity index in every department coming under its purview in a fortnight to create an ecosystem that promoted working with integrity in public organisations, Central Vigilance Commissioner KV Chowdary has said.

Addressing the ACB and vigilance officials here on Friday, the CVC chief said the integrity index would bring out annual scores/rankings of public sector undertakings, financial institutions, departments and ministries by linking the essential drivers of vigilance with long-term efficiency, profitability and sustainability of public organisations.

“Based on some media reports and feedback, we came to know that ACB officials here have developed an anti-corruption environment in the State. They have been successful in identifying corruption cases and the next step is to enforce strict laws,” Chowdary said at the meeting that was convened to discuss how to reduce corruption and bring in stricter laws against the offenders.

Commenting on the irregularities in the banking sector, Chowdary said many bankers were not able to identify frauds and that their decision-making while lending loans should be improved. He underscored the need for development of the whistleblower system in banking and insurance sectors to prevent irregularities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Central Vigilance Commission
More from this section

98 percent of poll promises fulfilled: CM Chandrababu Naidu

Ex-CBI JD’s son secures 196th rank in Civil Services

Tenders invited for Secretariat; project to be ready by 2019-end

IPL2018
Videos
Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering in Mangalore after releasing the Congress manifesto | PTI
Rahul Gandhi attacked BJP during releasing Congress manifesto for Karnataka assembly polls
Photo | Twitter
PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping visit Marquis Yi of Zeng Cultural Relics and Treasure exhibition
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
Disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures