Central Vigilance Commission to launch integrity index

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) would launch integrity index in every department coming under its purview in a fortnight to create an ecosystem that promoted working with integrity in public organisations, Central Vigilance Commissioner KV Chowdary has said.

Addressing the ACB and vigilance officials here on Friday, the CVC chief said the integrity index would bring out annual scores/rankings of public sector undertakings, financial institutions, departments and ministries by linking the essential drivers of vigilance with long-term efficiency, profitability and sustainability of public organisations.

“Based on some media reports and feedback, we came to know that ACB officials here have developed an anti-corruption environment in the State. They have been successful in identifying corruption cases and the next step is to enforce strict laws,” Chowdary said at the meeting that was convened to discuss how to reduce corruption and bring in stricter laws against the offenders.

Commenting on the irregularities in the banking sector, Chowdary said many bankers were not able to identify frauds and that their decision-making while lending loans should be improved. He underscored the need for development of the whistleblower system in banking and insurance sectors to prevent irregularities.