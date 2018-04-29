APBOC sits on Rs 1,000 cr, spends no money for workers 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:More than `1,000 crore collected as cess from builders for the welfare of construction workers is lying unspent with the AP Building and Other Contract (APBOC) Workers Welfare Board due

to lack of coordination between the Ministry of Labour and the officials concerned.

Despite the Supreme Court directive to implement welfare schemes following a PIL filed by the National Campaign Committee for Central Legislation on Construction Labour (NCC-CL), the State board has taken no pro-active measures in this direction. Chief secretaries of all States were respondents in the PIL.

The Supreme Court, in its directive, clearly instructed policy-makers to take care of vulnerable construction workers by implementing schemes to provide maternity benefits and health insurance. “The board is sitting on `1,000 crore fund, but it has failed to spend a single rupee on the welfare of workers so far. Apex court instructed all the chief secretaries of the States to submit reports on money spent through the welfare board,” said a senior labour department official.

Though it has enough funds at its disposal, the APBOC Workers Welfare Board, which has around 18 lakhs registered construction workers in the State, has utterly failed to implement the necessary schemes like natural death coverage, accident death coverage, accident relief, scholarship to workers’ children, pensions for those who worked as construction labour for more than 20 years, financial aid, housing for eligible workers, loans for women and others.

After a nationwide agitation for the protection and welfare of poor construction workers, Andhra Pradesh formed APBOC Worker’s Welfare Board in1996 along with all the States and framed its own rules and regulations in 2007. Minister for Labour acts as its chairman. The board will get its own funding by collecting 1 percent cess on every construction activity undertaken in the State. “All the municipal corporations, municipalities and panchayats will collect one percent of the total estimated construction cost as cess from builders and will pay the same amount to the labour department. Through the one percent cess, the board has collected more than `1,000 crore in the last three years,” said Assistant Commissioner of Labour department (Vijayawada) D Anjaneya Reddy.