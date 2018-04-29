As summer plan remains on paper, water woes deepen

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:Despite the tall claims made by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials to supply enough drinking water to the residents, the summer action plan mooted for the purpose still remains on papers. For over a week, people residing on hill slopes have been facing a harrowing time to store drinking water being supplied by officials during late hours.

A month ago, the civic body drew up a comprehensive summer water plan at an estimated cost of Rs 3.3 crore to be spent on buying equipment and taking up repairs to the pipelines on a war footing. However, the problem still persists at Patamata, Autonagar, Gurunanak Colony, Moghalrajpuram, Rajarajeswari Peta, Wynchipet, Chitti Nagar, Bhavanipuram, Panja Centre, Patamata and Gunadala where people are forced to buy water to meet their daily needs.

The inordinate delay in replacing old pipelines has been cited as the major reason for the poor water supply in the city. “Overflowing tanks and leaking pipelines during development works are the other reasons for wastage of drinking water. Though the VMC is fully aware of wastage of enormous quantity of water, it has failed to initiate concrete measures to conserve the elixir of life. No action has been initiated against those who waste water,’’ said MV Anjaneyulu, secretary of a taxpayers association.

When contacted, VMC chief engineer P Adiseshu said that the summer action plan comprises stocking of requisite material for supply network, repairing borewells, laying new pipelines, desiltation of drains, cleaning of tanks and plying water tanks. As part of the plan, borewells are being repaired and made functional.

Minor problems like power failure at pumping stations or leakages in pipelines or valves will be monitored. Public facing drinking water problems can lodge a complaint by calling the civic body grievance cell number 103 so that officials can solve the problem, he added.