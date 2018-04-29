DPR ready for expanding flyover near PCR Junction

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has proposed to develop the single lane flyover near Police Control Room (PCR) junction into double lane.According to VMC officials, the single lane flyover was constructed in 2003 during the then Telugu Desam Party government. In 2004, the flyover came into operational during the Congress rule. Since then, the flyover has come in handy in easing vehicular flow into the city from Bhavanipuram.

After bifurcation, the vehicular traffic in the city has been increased. The residents have been demanding to develop the single lane flyover into double lane.A team of officials from the engineering department of the VMC has conducted a feasibility study for the execution of the project. The civic body has come up with the proposal on several occasions, but went back due to lack of fund.

With the construction of Kanaka Durga flyover as well as another flyover at Benz circle, the officials once again came up with the proposal for expanding the existing single lane flyover into double lane to ease traffic congestion during peak hours.

Recently, a team of representatives from NCPE Infrastructure Company met City Mayor Koneru Sreedhar and submitted a detailed project report (DPR) at an estimated cost of `24.69 crore for executing the project.

‘’The DPR will be forwarded to MP Kesineni Srinivas and measures will be initiated in seeking the Central government’s financial support for realising the project at the earliest,” Sreedhar said.