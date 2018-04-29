Government to recruit 1,000 college students as interns

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:With an objective to involve youth in its mission to change the way education is being imparted in the government schools, the State government has decided to recruit as many as 1,000 interns from various colleges through its NRI flagship initiative AP Janmabhoomi.

The interns will collaborate with State officials and help school teachers in the digital literacy programme.

According to a press release issued on Saturday, the representatives of the AP Janmabhoomi said that internships for 1,000 candidates are available. “The students will get a chance to face realtime situations and further prioritise, delegate and make decisions. In the last two years, more than 300 interns from various colleges across the State have helped over 1,000 teachers in improving their digital literacy skills,” they said.

The interns will also be mentored by experienced professionals from premier management colleges, the representatives added.“On completion of the internship , interns will receive a certificate from the State government. Interested candidates can apply for the internship by visiting www.apjanmabhoomi.org before May 6,” the AP Janmabhoomi representatives said. Under AP Janmabhoomi, the government plans to set up 5,000 digital classrooms in the government schools.