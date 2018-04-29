Home Cities Vijayawada

Kothapalli Subbarayudu takes charge as chief of Kapu Corporation

Speaking on the occasion, Subbarayudu promised to extend the financial benefits being provided by the government for the benefit of Kapus through the corporation more effectively.

Published: 29th April 2018 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister Kothapalli Subbarayudu took charge as Chairman of Kapu Corporation here on Saturday. BC Welfare Minister K Atchannaidu and Energy Minister K Kala Venkata Rao, who attended a function organised to mark the occasion, said the TDP government is committed to the welfare of Kapus. Stating that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is making sincere attempts to extend Backward Class reservations to Kapus, the ministers said the government had spent Rs 3,000 crore through Kapu Welfare Corporation in the last three years.

Speaking on the occasion, Subbarayudu promised to extend the financial benefits being provided by the government for the benefit of Kapus through the corporation more effectively. Labour Minister Pithani Satyanarayana, Civil Supplies Minister P Pulla Rao, Social Welfare and Backward Welfare Department Principal Secretary SS Rawat and others were present.

TAGS
Kothapalli Subbarayudu Kapu Corporation
