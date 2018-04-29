Naidu playing  double game, says Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:The Leader of Opposition YS Jaganmohan Reddy has accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of playing a double game and cheating people of Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a large public gathering in Vuyyuru town in Krishna district as part of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra on Saturday, Jaganmohan Reddy said, on one hand, Chandrababu Naidu was conducting meeting against the Centre and on the other, he was trying to make backstage deals with it.

“Chandrababu Naidu pledged the interests of the State including Special Category Status before the Centre for last four years. Now that elections are nearing, he is putting the blame on the Central government. To divert the attention of the people, he is resorting to deekshas,” he said and questioned the secrecy behind TDP MP YS Chowdary meeting the Governor and silence on the meeting with IB chief in Vijayawada.

He said Chandrababu Naidu is well aware of the corruption taking place in his government and the best example is illegal sand mining happening not far from his residence. “From MLAs to Collectors, all are involved in the illegal sand mining. They get their share and Chinna Babu and Pedababu get their share,” he said.

Stating that corruption is not limited to sand mining, he said even in the housing for poor, TDP government is resorting to corruption. “Best example is State government taking back the house site given to poor in Vuyyuru. The cost of constructing flats for poor will not cross Rs 1000 per sqft. However, the 300 sqft flat is proposed to be constructed at cost of `6 lakh. While both state and central government will bear fifty percent of the cost, the rest has to be borne by the poor beneficiary. He has to pay `3,000 every month for a period of 20 years,” he said.

He said from Yanamalakuduru to Vuyyuru, people living alongside the canal are being displaced without proper reason and that too without showing any alternative or paying any compensation.

He said in TDP regime, farmers are not getting proper price for their produce. He said sugarcane growers are suffering losses as the government is not repaying purchase tax that was collected from them.

He said Naidu was not responding to people’s struggle for Special Category Status, but projecting himself as its true champion.

Pointing out at Chandrababu’s protest and Deeksha in Tirupati on April 30, he demanded to know was Chandrababu not a party to the injustice done to the state by BJP. He accused Naidu of plotting along with Amar Singh to take over AgriGold assets at cheaper rates.

YSRC party chief on Saturday, which was 147th day of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra on, completed 1,898.2 km. People from different sections of the society met him and explained their grievances. On the occasion, a 3000 feet long party flag was displayed.