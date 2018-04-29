Narrow roads, skewed parking make life miserable for denizens

Sistla Dakshina Murty By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:Illegal and haphazard parking of vehicles along the major arterial roads and bylanes across Dwarka Nagar has turned a nightmare for commuters and pedestrians alike. The narrow roads between Kanaka Durga Varadhi and Dwarka Nagar are generally blamed for skewed parking.

Pedestrians complain that moving through the service road adjacent to the National Highway has become really difficult owing to the illegal parking on one side of the road. “We often fear to commute on narrow Dwaraka Nagar roads, where vehicles, particularly trucks, speed up and down in a disorderly manner. These zones might one day turn accident-prone if the authorities fail to take action,” said K Nagalakshmi, a daily commuter.

Vehicles are being parked in violation of rules mainly by those running commercial establishments along these arterial roads. Most of them lack adequate parking space on their premises and use the roads for parking their vehicles without any fear of law. Another major problem that blights the locality is ill-maintained parks.

One can witness filth and garbage everywhere and dogs and other stray animals roaming freely in the area. “These stray animals are a big nuisance to the residents, particularly children. The civic body should conduct a special drive to move the stray animals out of the area and make life safe for the residents in the colony,” says D Rajani, a resident.

“The locality has become a rendezvous for lovers after dark. Lack of official monitoring only aggravates the problem. Pedestrians are the worst-affected and several complaints have been made to the police. They have learned the are of dodging police patrolling teams. If the police conduct regular patrolling in the locality, the nuisance can be put an end to,” said T Padmavathi, a private employee residing in the locality.

‘’We are aware of the traffic problem in the locality. Proposals were sent to the City Police and VMC a long time back to repair the service roads and widen other roads in order to ease traffic flow but nothing has been done,’’ said a VMC Circle-II officer. “Stringent action will be taken against the violators with the support of traffic police. In fact, we have already started cracking the whip. Barricades will be set up to check illegal parking,” he said.

The police admit that the residents in these areas are the worst affected as they cannot even come out of their homes often because of the vehicles parked in front of their gates. “It’s sometimes an impossible task for them to take their own vehicles into their homes for parking. In such a situation, they are forced to abandon their vehicles somewhere far away and walk home.”Responding to a report published in these columns on sewage overflow at Gamela Bazar, the L&T officials said lack of work clearance from the VMC officials halted the storm water drain works at the locality.