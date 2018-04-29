TDP violating code of conduct: YSRC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:The YSRC on Saturday lodged a complaint with chief electoral officer RP Sisodia complaining that the ruling TDP was going ahead with its public meeting in Tirupati on April 30 in gross violation of the model code of conduct in force for the MLC bypoll for the Chittoor Local Authorities’ Constituency on May 21.

The TDP is keen on highlighting promises, including the one on special status, made by PM Narendra Modi at the temple town in the run-up to the 2014 elections at the April 30 meeting christened ‘Nammaka Droham, Kutrala Pai Dharma Poratam’ (righteous struggle against betrayal and conspiracies). TDP supremo and CM N Chandrababu Naidu had said the party would play clips of Modi’s promises translated by Venkaiah Naidu, the then BJP leader, and current Vice-President, at the meeting.

The byelection was necessitated following the death of sitting MLC Gali Muddu Krishnama Naidu in February, and notification for the same was issued on April 21. In the complaint, YSRC general secretary Bhumana Karunakar Reddy alleged that TDP leaders were putting up banners and flexies disregarding the model code. “Due to the code, YSRC and other parties removed posters and flexies in the district. But the TDP posters, flexies and banners are everywhere... We also want to bring to your notice the abuse of official machinery by the TDP. We appeal to you to take immediate action and not give the TDP any exemption,” Reddy urged Sisodia.

When contacted, TDP senior leader and Industries Minister N Amarnath Reddy denied putting up posters or flexies. “We have taken permission for the meeting and are making arrangements accordingly,” he said, adding that even if there were instances of breach of code of conduct, the YSRC ought to be cooperative since the meeting was being held in the State’s interest.

Gali Saraswathi TDP’s Chittoor MLC nominee

The TDP has decided to field Gali Muddu Krishnama Naidu’s widow Gali Saraswathi as its candidate for the bypoll. The last date for filing nominations is May 3. Polling and counting will be held on May 21 and May 24 respectively