Three died in road accident in Chittoor district

By Express News Service

VIJAYWADA: Three people died and 10 others were injured In a ghastly road mishap on Puthalapattu-Naidupeta Highway at Srinivasapuram village of Pakala Mandala on Saturday midnight. 

According to police, a group of 14 people from Selam in Tamil Nadu was going on a pilgrimage to Tirumala, when speeding van transporting prawn from Nellore to Bangalore collided with tempo traveler they were traveling in. 

The impact was such that, Tempo Traveller turned topsy-turvy and got badly mangled. Three people including driver died on the spot while 10 others suffered serious injuries.  The deceased were identified as Kanimoli, Lothesh, Venkatachalam. The ambulance arrived late at the spot and shifted the injured to SVR Ruia Government hospital in Tirupati. Bodies of the victims were shifted to Chittoor Government Hospital.  A case has been registered and the investigation is on. 

