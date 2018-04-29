‘Wear helmet or pay fine’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:As part of the Road Safety Awareness Programme being organised under the aegis of District Collector B Lakshmikantham and City Police Commissioner Gautam Sawang, traffic police organised a road safety awareness drive on Saturday at BRTS junction and Lord Vinayaka temple circle in One Town on Saturday. Traffic police personnel from Satyanarayanapuram and One Town police stations reached the junctions around 11 am and offered flowers and chocolates to those who were riding two-wheelers without wearing helmets and warned them that fines would be imposed on them if they violated rules next time.

“Everyday, on an average, one person is losing life in road accidents in city limits. Road accident fatalities are increasing day-by-day because drivers are paying scant respect to traffic rules,” opined in-charge, Traffic, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) T Ramprasad Rao. “Many people are inviting death by not wearing helmets. We are going to impose fines on those not wearing helmets during enforcement drives,” he said.