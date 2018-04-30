Bookies, punters find safe haven outskirts of Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The rented houses on city outskirts and neighbouring villages are becoming safe havens for bookies and punters during the ongoing IPL season.According to reliable sources in the police department, the betting gangs rent houses in nearby villages of Vijayawada disguising themselves as married couples, college students and traders. Kankipadu, Pamarru, Penamaluru, Ibrahimpatnam, Nunna, Vuyyur and Payakapuram are among the areas infamous for cricket betting. With police tightening noose around such gangs, the punters and bookies have moved to the less monitored areas.

Police believe that few gangs hold betting sessions by creating groups on Whatsapp and other social media apps, making it difficult for them to nab the bookies.“They (punters) place bets using Whatsapp messaging service and transfer the amount online using unified payment interface applications like Paytm, PhonePe and Tez. This has made it tough for us to trace the bookies,” a senior police official said.Many youths are getting sucked into the murky world of online betting as they are offered some incentives and bonus points. “On an average, 40 out of 100 punters have shown their interest in online betting. The rest still prefer the conventional method,” the official added.

What is more shocking is the daily wagers and persons with low income also put their hard-earned money on fancy bets during the IPL matches believing their fate could earn them a fortune.Reportedly, the head bookies supply ganja to the sub-bookies as incentives to attract more punters.

Vijayawada police commissioner Gautam Sawang told the New Indian Express that city police have busted multiple betting networks operating from different cities over the period. He was of the opinion that many newbetting gangs were trying to establish their business in the city. “Even after strict vigil and cracking down on their networks, bookies find ways to hold betting sessions and earn huge profit. Betting is an addiction. We are closely monitoring activities of the betting gangs,” he said and appealed the public to inform the police if they came across any suspicious activities in their areas.

Cricket betting

It is learnt that youth are involving in online betting.Police say all efforts are being taken to nab culprits responsible.IPL has become a popular event for bookies and punters.Special police teams are formed to crackdown on betting gangs

Bookies now accept bets through online messaging services Online betting has made it possible for bookies to change their hideouts often, making it difficult for the police to nab them.