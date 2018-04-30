Home Cities Vijayawada

No Buddha Purnima celebrations in Amaravati

For the first time in three years, the Tourism Department will not celebrate Buddha Purnima in Amaravati, one of the prominent  Buddhist heritage centres in the State.

Published: 30th April 2018 04:46 AM

By Express News Service

Even though the district tourism officials had planned to celebrate Buddha Purnima on Monday, sources said that it was cancelled in the last minute as the officials were concerned over the alleged misappropriation of funds during the previous editions. Devotees all over the world celebrate Buddha Purnima to commemorate the birthday of Gautam Buddha.

However, the Amaravati Heritage Centre will organise the celebrations by planting a sapling at the Dhyana Buddha temple. Later, AHC will hold a joint session on Buddhism with the Mahayana Buddhist Studies Centre in Acharya Nagarjuna University.

