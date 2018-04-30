No Buddha Purnima celebrations in Amaravati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time in three years, the Tourism Department will not celebrate Buddha Purnima in Amaravati, one of the prominent Buddhist heritage centres in the State.

Even though the district tourism officials had planned to celebrate Buddha Purnima on Monday, sources said that it was cancelled in the last minute as the officials were concerned over the alleged misappropriation of funds during the previous editions. Devotees all over the world celebrate Buddha Purnima to commemorate the birthday of Gautam Buddha.

However, the Amaravati Heritage Centre will organise the celebrations by planting a sapling at the Dhyana Buddha temple. Later, AHC will hold a joint session on Buddhism with the Mahayana Buddhist Studies Centre in Acharya Nagarjuna University.