Revenue inspector suspended in Krishna district for taking Rs 5,000 bribe

While the revenue inspector was accepting the bribe in a shed beside the office, fellow officials saw it and informed it to the collector.

Published: 30th April 2018 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 04:54 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna District Collector B Lakshmikantham on Saturday suspended revenue inspector (RI) NV Kumari, working at Movva Tehsildar office, for reportedly accepting bribe from a person for issuing a family member certificate (FMC).

A villager, Venkateswarlu had applied for the FMC earlier this month.  “When he sought to know about the reason for delay in getting the FMC, she reportedly demanded Rs 5,000 as bribe. While the revenue inspector was accepting the bribe in a shed beside the office, fellow officials saw it and informed it to the collector. The collector ordered a department-level inquiry and suspended her after she was proved guilty,” said the source.

