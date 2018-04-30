Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner turning blind eye to housing scam: Mayor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: City Mayor Koneru Sreedhar has shot off an open letter to Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner J Nivas over the alleged irregularities in the execution of housing scheme for poor in the city.Sreedhar, in his open letter, alleged that though the issue was taken to the notice of the municipal commissioner several times, no action was taken. He also warned that he would take the issue to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu if no action was taken on the complaints.

Responding to media reports, the Mayor said that a decade ago, civic body had started construction of 18,000 houses (G+3) under the JNNURM scheme at an estimated cost of `480 crore.In 2011, the corporation appointed M Durga Prasad, chief development officer from the Urban Community Development (UCD) wing, to collect the stakeholders’ share. The official, along with junior assistants Vinay Kumar and Sudhakar, committed several irregularities in allocation of houses to the beneficiaries, acceptance of stakeholders’ receipts and registrations.

For instance, the officials demanded `3,700 from each beneficiary to provide house pattas. Though the public brought the issue to the notice of the officials, no action was taken, the mayor alleged.

“I have received many complaints against an employee in the housing department, who was said to be behind the irregularities. The issue was taken to the notice of principal secretary (municipal administration) R Karikal Valaven and director of municipal administration K Kanna Babu. However, no action has been initiated against the housing department employee. Why the Municipal Commissioner is showing laxity in taking action against the staff involved in irregularities, even though I have submitted proof of irregularities worth `75 lakh? At least now, Nivas should respond to the issue,” Sreedhar said.