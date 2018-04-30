Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to renovate three major parks

As part of the proposal, initially the Horticulture department officials have came up with a concept of arranging aquariums and cages for birds, rabbits and ducks to the grab the attention of the visi

Published: 30th April 2018 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After receiving complaints from the public over poor maintenance of parks, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has come up with a proposal to develop basic infrastructure at three major commercial parks in the city.

As part of the proposal, initially the Horticulture department officials have came up with a concept of arranging aquariums and cages for birds, rabbits and ducks to the grab the attention of the visitors.
Municipal commissioner J Nivas  inspected the arrangements being made for setting up the aquariums and cages. Instructions were given to the officials to prepare estimates for renovating the defunct water fountains, enhance greenery and repair damaged toys.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation parks
More from this section

YSR Congress chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy dancing to Amit Shah’s tunes, says Water Resources Minister Devineni Uma

Biomining at Ajith Singh Nagar moves at a snail’s pace

Revenue inspector suspended in Krishna district for taking Rs 5,000 bribe

IPL2018
Videos
Asha Bhosle (Photo | PTI)
I’m grateful that my song was played in China: Asha Bhosle
Central University of Gujarat should have sought clarification from professors before issuing showcause notices: Teachers Association president
Gallery
TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world assembled by the American news magazine Time. Take a look at some of the winners who attended the recently-concluded 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the wor
IN PHOTOS | TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 attend celebratory gala
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple