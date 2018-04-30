Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to renovate three major parks

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After receiving complaints from the public over poor maintenance of parks, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has come up with a proposal to develop basic infrastructure at three major commercial parks in the city.

As part of the proposal, initially the Horticulture department officials have came up with a concept of arranging aquariums and cages for birds, rabbits and ducks to the grab the attention of the visitors.

Municipal commissioner J Nivas inspected the arrangements being made for setting up the aquariums and cages. Instructions were given to the officials to prepare estimates for renovating the defunct water fountains, enhance greenery and repair damaged toys.