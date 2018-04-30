Vijayawada: Police rescue man from committing suicide

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The police rescued a man who was attempting suicide by consuming pesticide at Rajiv Gandhi Park in Vijayawada on Sunday. The man was identified as Doolam Uma Maheswara Rao, a resident of Yanamalakuduru, who was upset due to losses he incurred in his business.

Police said Rao had gone to a shop at One-town to buy pesticides. However, the shopkeeper got suspicious of his motive and refused to sell him the chemical. “As a result, Uma Maheswara Rao ran away with the pesticide, but left his wallet and mobile at the shop,” the police said.The police then received an emergency call from the shopkeeper and acted on the information. “We inquired with a friend of the victim. He will be counselled,” a police official said.