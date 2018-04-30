Home Cities Vijayawada

YSR Congress chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy dancing to Amit Shah’s tunes, says Water Resources Minister Devineni Uma

Umamaheswara Rao also said that Jaganmohan Reddy had undertaken his walkathon across the State to find a suitable constituency to contest in the 2019 elections.

YSR congress president Jaganmohan Reddy (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao has said that YSR Congress chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy should occupy BJP State president’s post as he is acting according to the directives of saffron party’s national president Amit Shah.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, the minister said, “Since the BJP State president’s post is vacant, and as Jagan is dancing to the tunes of Amit Shah, it is better for him to take over as BJP chief in AP.”
The minister further alleged that YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy was helping Karnataka BJP leaders Gali Janardhan Reddy and Gali Somasekhara Reddy by campaigning for them secretly for the ensuing Assembly elections.

“Vijayasai Reddy was off the radar for the last one week. When we enquired, we came to know that he is in Karnataka, helping the Gali brothers who are close aides of YS Rajasekhara Reddy. YSRC has compromised with the BJP by mortgaging the interests of the State. That is the reason why Jaganmohan Reddy is criticising Naidu, but not saying a word  against Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he observed.

Umamaheswara Rao also said that Jaganmohan Reddy had undertaken his walkathon across the State to find a suitable constituency to contest in the 2019 elections. “He understood that he would not win from Pulivendula in the next elections. So, he is going on padayatra to hunt for a constituency,” he remarked.

