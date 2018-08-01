Aid distributed to kin of AgriGold scam victims

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu distributed cheques to the family members of the AgriGold victims. As announced earlier that the government would give Rs 5 lakh as ex gratia to the kin of those who fell victims to the AgriGold scam, the CM distributed cheques for Rs 2.15 crore to 43 families at the Grievance Hall at his residence on Tuesday.

Describing the AgriGold fraud as the major scam that took place before the TDP came to power in 2014, he said that his government was making all efforts to do justice to the victims.

Alleging that Opposition parties were trying to get political mileage out of the scam and complicating things, he urged the victims to stay united and repose trust in his government for justice.

Stating that the scam was not limited to Andhra Pradesh alone, he said 32 lakh people from eight states, including Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Andaman and Nicobar fell victims to the scam. He said that 19 lakh victims from AP alone deposited Rs 3,941 crore with AgriGold.

The government already filed 14 cases and arrested all the accused in the scam and got permission from the HC for auctioning seven assets of scam-hit firm.