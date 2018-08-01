Home Cities Vijayawada

Aid distributed to kin of AgriGold scam victims

Describing the AgriGold fraud as the major scam that took place before the TDP came to power in 2014, he said that his government was making all efforts to do justice to the victims.

Published: 01st August 2018 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu distributing J5 lakh ex gratia to the family members of AgriGold victims in Vijayawada on Tuesday I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief  Minister N Chandrababu Naidu distributed cheques to the family members of the AgriGold victims. As announced earlier that the government would give Rs 5 lakh as ex gratia to the kin of those who fell victims to the AgriGold scam, the CM distributed cheques for Rs 2.15 crore to 43 families at the Grievance Hall at his residence on Tuesday.

Describing the AgriGold fraud as the major scam that took place before the TDP came to power in 2014, he said that his government was making all efforts to do justice to the victims.

Alleging that Opposition parties were trying to get political mileage out of the scam and complicating things, he urged the victims to stay united and repose trust in his government for justice.

Stating that the scam was not limited to Andhra Pradesh alone, he said 32 lakh people from eight states, including Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Andaman and Nicobar fell victims to the scam. He said that 19 lakh victims from AP alone deposited Rs 3,941 crore with AgriGold.

The government already filed 14 cases and arrested all the accused in the scam and got permission from the HC for auctioning seven assets of scam-hit firm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AgriGold scam Chief  Minister N Chandrababu Naidu AgriGold fraud

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century