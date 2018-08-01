Axis Bank extends aid to ninety two single women street vendors

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AXIS Bank in association with Vasavya Mahila Mandali and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation is continuing with the initiative of distributing financial and material aid to single women street vendors under the ‘street vendors’ business development skills project’.

On Tuesday, 92 women vendors were given aid - a financial package of Rs 15,000 or carts or grinders. While this year, the amount distributed as aid to nine groups was Rs 15 lakh, last year, it was Rs 10 lakh. Under the aid project, women had been divided into self-help groups and the aid was divided and given to each group.

The financial package given by the Axis Bank will have to be returned by those who have received it, as and when they start making a profit. District collector B Lakshmikantham, former Member of Parliament and president VMM, Chenupati Vidya, Axis Bank circle head Rama Krishna, and secretary of VMM G Rashmi were the chief and special guests of the programme. Lakshmikantham said that the women selling food in carts should make the food in a hygienic way and not pollute the nearby areas by leaving trash behind or leave the water containers without putting lids on those.

“This is a great platform to uplift a single poor woman. Many women have already utilised the opportunity and are successfully running their businesses,” said Vidya. However, the beneficiaries told TNIE that they would like the financial package to be higher than Rs 15,000 and there should not be options. They should get the money, cartwheel and grinder- all three. “We are making an effort to promote hygienic food by adding caveats of selling healthy and vegetarian items,” said B Vijay, programme coordinator, VMM.