Home Cities Vijayawada

BJP government misleading Supreme Court , Parliament: AP Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

In the affidavits being filed in the Supreme Court in connection with the AP Reorganisation Act, the BJP government was providing ‘false’ information.

Published: 01st August 2018 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Tuesday alleged that the Centre was not only misleading the people but also Parliament and Supreme Court by submitting false information with regard to the implementation of the AP Reorganisation Act.

In the affidavits being filed in the Supreme Court in connection with the AP Reorganisation Act, the BJP government was providing ‘false’ information. The State government would file counter affidavit in the court furnishing the necessary information and the violations committed by the Centre in implementing the AP Reorganisation Act, he said.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi, he sought to know how can the Centre inform that there is no need for division of assets of institutes listed under Schedule X despite the apex court giving a categorical direction that assets of the institutes should be shared between AP and Telangana in 58:42 ratio on the basis of population.

It was clearly evident with the series of affidavits being filed by the Centre in the apex court that the BJP government was not committed to resolving bifurcation issues and doing justice to AP, the Finance Minister said. Yanamala accused YSR Congress chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy of adopting double standards on the issue of BC reservation for Kapus for political gains.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yanamala Ramakrishnudu Finance Minister BJP government AP Reorganisation Act

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century