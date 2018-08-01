BJP government misleading Supreme Court , Parliament: AP Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Tuesday alleged that the Centre was not only misleading the people but also Parliament and Supreme Court by submitting false information with regard to the implementation of the AP Reorganisation Act.

In the affidavits being filed in the Supreme Court in connection with the AP Reorganisation Act, the BJP government was providing ‘false’ information. The State government would file counter affidavit in the court furnishing the necessary information and the violations committed by the Centre in implementing the AP Reorganisation Act, he said.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi, he sought to know how can the Centre inform that there is no need for division of assets of institutes listed under Schedule X despite the apex court giving a categorical direction that assets of the institutes should be shared between AP and Telangana in 58:42 ratio on the basis of population.

It was clearly evident with the series of affidavits being filed by the Centre in the apex court that the BJP government was not committed to resolving bifurcation issues and doing justice to AP, the Finance Minister said. Yanamala accused YSR Congress chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy of adopting double standards on the issue of BC reservation for Kapus for political gains.