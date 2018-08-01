Home Cities Vijayawada

Illegal mining in Guntur: Loss to exchequer being assessed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the High Court making serious observations on illegal mining operations in Konanki and Nadikudi near Piduguralla town in Palnadu region of Guntur district, officials of the Mines and Geology department are evaluating the loss caused to the government.

The High Court, besides directing the State government to submit a report on the progress of investigation into the illegal mining, issued notices to Gurazala TDP MLA Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao and several officials while dealing with a Public Interest Litigation filed by former MLC TGV Krishna Reddy.

The court also asked the CBI and CAG to explain how they would go further in their investigation into the scam. Sources said that officials from the State mining wing along with the district officials surveyed the mining areas for the past two days and are preparing a report for submitting in the High Court.

When contacted by TNIE, an official said that they were still in the process of survey and would complete the job by Wednesday.

“At present, we are in the process of identifying exact illegal mining carried out and the loss to the government exchequer. We will also have to identify those behind the illegal activity and submit all the details to the court,” the official said. He said mosaic chips/limestone excavated and the pits remained proof of the illegal activity.

