Kapu quota: Jana Sena founder Pawan Kalyan flays TDP, YSRC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena founder Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday took both the TDP and YSRC to task on the Kapu reservation issue.

After his first ever meeting with the party’s political affairs committee in Hyderabad on Tuesday, he said that it was irresponsible on the part of politicians to make statements that might create differences among different castes.

“Both the ruling TDP and Opposition YSRC, however, are doing it,’’ he said. An official release said that Pawan called for a practical decision on the issue and said that wrong decisions by rulers were creating a rift among people.