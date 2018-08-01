Krishna couple seek protection from cops, minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that Nandigama deputy superintendent of police (DSP) T Radhesh Murali and other police personnel of Nandigama police station were harassing them to withdraw the cases filed against them, a couple approached the media on Tuesday and claimed they had ‘life threat’, both from police and politicians including a State minister. The couple, Chaturvedula Suresh, 26, and Kotha Srija, 25, said they got married at the Arya Samaj in Hyderabad on December 24, 2017, against the wishes of the girl’s parents, who belonged to a political family.

After their marriage, the parents of the girl lodged a missing complaint in the Nandigama police station. A few days later, police traced them in Chennai and brought them to Nandigama. “My wife Srija was forcibly taken to her parent’s house and I was threatened by DSP Radhesh Murali, Nandigama sub-inspector Srinivas, and assistant sub-inspector Nutalapati Nageswara Rao. They said that I would be eliminated if I did not leave my wife,” said Suresh, the husband.

His wife Srija is reportedly the daughter of Nandigama Market Yard former chairman Kotha Sambasiva Rao’s brother. Suresh further alleged that DSP Murali and the other police personnel took the mater - cases filed against him - personally and threatened to kill him. “Since my wife’s family is into politics and close to minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, the DSP is harassing me. Unable to bear the torment from the police, I approached SP Sarvasrestha Tripati and gave him a representation. Then we were set free.

Following my petition, the High Court gave orders to the authorities to take action against the three police officials for harassing us. To escape from possible punishment that may be given by the High Court, they (police) are mounting pressure on us to withdraw the cases filed against them,” he said. The couple has also requested SP Tripati to provide protection to them both from the police and the politician and take stringent action against the three officers for threatening them.