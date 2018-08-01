Police may cancel licences of 500 traffic offenders

PHANINDRA PAPASA N I By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With measures taken to reduce drunk driving cases, among other traffic violations, going in vain, the Vijayawada traffic police are mulling cancelling driving licenses of traffic violators. The traffic police officials have recently sent a proposal to the road transport authority (RTA) to cancel driving licenses of as many as 500 offenders, who were charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Despite repeated warnings that violators’ vehicles would be seized and they would be produced before the court, many seem to have little regard for the law, police said. In order to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of people, traffic police are now resorting to cancelling driving licenses of offenders. “We have been telling people that stern action will be taken against the traffic violators. However, we have not seen much change in their attitude. That is why we are going to cancel their licenses as such a move will send a strong message,’’ in-charge deputy commissioner of police (DCP) T Ram Prasad told Express.

According to the available information, more than 3000 drunk driving cases were booked during various drives conducted since January in Vijayawada and the violators were produced before court post counselling. With the district transport commissioner stating that there were some legal issues in going ahead with the proposal, talks are underway between traffic police and transport officials to take final call if driving licences should be cancelled.