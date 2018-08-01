Home Cities Vijayawada

Swachh Survekshan Gramin in Krishna district

The best performing states, districts and villages will be awarded the ‘Swachh Survekshan Gramin Puraskar’ at a function scheduled to be held at New Delhi on October 2.

VIJAYAWADA:   It is now time for the villages of Krishna district to compete among themselves for achieving swachh rank under Swachh Survekshan Gramin- 2018 (SSG-2018) month-long survey to be conducted by Union Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation (MDWS) from August 1.

According to officials, a model survey will be conducted from August 1 to August 30 in villages identified by the Corporation by an independent agency empanelled by the Central Government.

During the Swachh Survekshan, representatives of the agency will collect citizens’ feedback through direct interactions or group meetings, visit public places like schools, anganwadi centres, public health centres and market areas, and collect data from the SBM (G).

Citizens will be interviewed in villages for their feedback and they will be mobilised to provide feedback on sanitation-related issues online using an application developed for the purpose.

