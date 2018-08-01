Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to set up on-site treatment compost plant at Jakkampudi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Commissioner J Nivas instructed the officials concerned to conduct a feasibility study for establishing an on-site treatment compost plant at Jakkampudi Housing Colony.

The civic body chief on Tuesday conducted a ground level survey to inspect the measures being taken to maintain sanitation in the colony.

Observing that dumper bins were not used and garbage was being indiscriminately dumped on the road, Nivas expressed his dissatisfaction and directed the officials to make residents aware of the garbage segregation methods adopted by the civic body in an attempt to make Vijayawada a garbage-free city.

Officials were instructed to link the drain outlets with underground drainage connection in Block no. 227 to prevent the water from overflowing on the roads.

Responding to the residents’ plea about stray animals roaming around waste, Nivas called upon the public health department officials to conduct a cleanliness drive in the colony and to put an end to pig menace.