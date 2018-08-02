Boy strangulated to death by woman in Nellore district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:In a shocking incident, a four-year-old-boy was killed by a woman allegedly to take revenge against a person with whom she had an illicit affair, which got strained in the recent times. The woman strangulated the boy to death, stuffed the body in a gunny bag and abandoned the body in her house. The incident took place in Kaluvai mandal headquarters of Nellore district.

According to the police, the accused woman Rattamma allegedly had an illicit relation with a person of the same town, Seenaiah. However, for the past one year, Seenaiah avoided meeting the woman and also resisted the woman’s attempts to keep in touch with him. “This did not go well with Rattamma who had allegedly warned Seenaiah of serious consequences, if he did not continue the relationship,” the police said.

On Tuesday evening, when Seenaiah’s four-year-old son Bhanuchander was playing outside the house, Rattamma took him away luring him with chocolates. “She allegedly took the boy to her house where she beat up the boy and strangulated him to death,” the police said adding the body was stuffed into a gunny bag.