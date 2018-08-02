City archer Vennam Jyothi Surekha’s father feted

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The vice president of Koneru Lakshmaiah University felicitated archer Vennam Jyothi Surekha’s father, Surendra, for encouraging his daughter to follow her dreams.

Surekha, an Arjuna awardee, has made the State proud when she created history by qualifying for the Archery World Cup Finals in the compound mixed team, said Koneru Raja Harin, vice president of the university.

The archer is currently pursuing her MBA from KL University after completing her engineering course in 2017 from the same institution.

“Surekha, a student of our university, has participated in several international tournaments like the World Cup, World University Games, Asian Games and Asian Championships and bagged many medals. We feel proud to say that she has bagged 27 medals in 33 international matches during her career,” the vice president said.

Meanwhile, Surekha’s father Surendra expressed his gratitude to the KL University management.

Habibullah Khan, Dean(student affairs), K Harikrishna, Assistant Dean(sports) and JH Kamalesh, sports HOD, were present.