Home Cities Vijayawada

Congress’ two-pronged strategy to regain glory

After chairing the executive committee meeting of the APCC here on Wednesday, Chandy said that soon they are going to form committees for 44,000 polling booths.

Published: 02nd August 2018 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

APCC executive committee meeting. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that the Congress will not have alliance with any political party in Andhra Pradesh in the coming elections, AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy said that they have adopted a two-pronged strategy -- strengthening the party and close contacts with people -- to regain the lost glory.
“As I said earlier, our alliance is only with people and for that we have decided to strengthen organisational committees. We will also go to the people by launching a door-to-door campaign in all the 175 Assembly constituencies of the State,’’ the AP Congress Affairs Incharge said.

Speaking to media persons after chairing the executive committee meeting of the APCC here on Wednesday, Chandy said that soon they are going to form committees for 44,000 polling booths. “Similarly, we will also constitute mandal and town committees as well as coordination committees in all Assembly constituencies before September 15 to strengthen the Congress, he said.

Asserting that Special Category Status will be the slogan of Congress for the coming elections in the State, he said the party will organise celebrations on a big way for 20 days from October 31 to November 19 coinciding the 34th death and 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Former Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy for the first time after rejoining the Congress, participated in the APCC executive committee meeting. On his arrival at Vijayawada airport, the party cadres gave him a rousing reception.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Oommen Chandy AICC general secretary AP Congress Affairs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century