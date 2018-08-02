Congress’ two-pronged strategy to regain glory

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that the Congress will not have alliance with any political party in Andhra Pradesh in the coming elections, AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy said that they have adopted a two-pronged strategy -- strengthening the party and close contacts with people -- to regain the lost glory.

“As I said earlier, our alliance is only with people and for that we have decided to strengthen organisational committees. We will also go to the people by launching a door-to-door campaign in all the 175 Assembly constituencies of the State,’’ the AP Congress Affairs Incharge said.

Speaking to media persons after chairing the executive committee meeting of the APCC here on Wednesday, Chandy said that soon they are going to form committees for 44,000 polling booths. “Similarly, we will also constitute mandal and town committees as well as coordination committees in all Assembly constituencies before September 15 to strengthen the Congress, he said.

Asserting that Special Category Status will be the slogan of Congress for the coming elections in the State, he said the party will organise celebrations on a big way for 20 days from October 31 to November 19 coinciding the 34th death and 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Former Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy for the first time after rejoining the Congress, participated in the APCC executive committee meeting. On his arrival at Vijayawada airport, the party cadres gave him a rousing reception.