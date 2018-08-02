Home Cities Vijayawada

Encroachments in Krishna river catchment area to be prevented: J Nivas

He also instructed the officials to remove the encroachments, as and when they came up, adjacent to the retaining wall in Ramalingeswara Nagar.

VIJAYAWADA:Upon receiving several complaints of illegal structures coming up in the Krishna river catchment area, near Ramalingeswara Nagar in the city, municipal commissioner J Nivas warned that departmental action would be taken against the concerned town planning department officials if they failed to evolve steps to prevent further encroachments.

The civic body chief on Wednesday conducted a ground level inspection in Gandhi Colony, where the municipality had recently demolished a few unauthorised houses and directed the officials to construct a compound wall and prevent entry of trespassers into the colony. He also instructed the officials to remove the encroachments, as and when they came up, adjacent to the retaining wall in Ramalingeswara Nagar.
After observing that heaps of garbage accumulated in the vacant land on the premises of the sewage treatment plant in the locality, Nivas warned the watchman to prevent the indiscriminate dumping of garbage by the residents there.

He called upon the chief medical and health officer K Arjuna Rao to conduct a session and make the public aware about segregating the wet and dry wastes that is generated in their houses and dumping those at proper places.

Later Nivas inspected the greenery development works in the two stretches between Ramavarappadu Ring and Benz Circle and Kanakadurga Varadhi and Screw Bridge Junction and instructed the officials to complete the works at the earliest.

